Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.