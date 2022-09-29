Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

