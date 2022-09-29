Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.74

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.74 and traded as high as $39.74. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 9,507 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.