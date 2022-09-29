HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,074.33

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.33 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,187 ($14.34). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.32), with a volume of 1,190,637 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,074.33.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.35), for a total value of £392.04 ($473.71).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

