Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,583 shares of company stock worth $357,704 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

