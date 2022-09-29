IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Financial Contrast

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,495.33%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.66% 24.72% 7.82% Scienjoy 8.41% 24.52% 18.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 0.67 $22.99 million $1.22 14.78 Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.36 $26.68 million $0.68 3.78

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats Scienjoy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

