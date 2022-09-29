IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.08

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.08 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 67.28 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.79), with a volume of 150,138 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

IDOX Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.08. The stock has a market cap of £294.85 million and a PE ratio of 6,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

