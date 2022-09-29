Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $239,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6,006.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 597.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.2 %

About Immunocore

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

