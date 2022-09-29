Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.58. Independent Bank shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 56,433 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.