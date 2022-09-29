Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Head to Head Survey

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Genetic Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,141.38%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 29.42 -$57.83 million ($1.46) -0.20 Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 7.32 -$14.79 million ($0.74) -1.22

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -98.79% -60.15% Inhibikase Therapeutics -4,894.27% -51.81% -46.77%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.