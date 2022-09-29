Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Innodata stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

