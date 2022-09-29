Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 1,288 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93).
AV opened at GBX 389 ($4.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,089.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
