Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys 1,288 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93).

Aviva Price Performance

AV opened at GBX 389 ($4.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,089.00.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

