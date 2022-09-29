Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires 3,200 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

LON GRID opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.88) on Thursday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £841.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.80.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday.

