Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.62 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,847,174 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inspired Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £109.69 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.62.

Inspired Dividend Announcement

About Inspired

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

