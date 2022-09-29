Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.62 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,847,174 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inspired Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £109.69 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.62.
Inspired Dividend Announcement
About Inspired
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.
Featured Stories
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.