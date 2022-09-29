Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.43.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.