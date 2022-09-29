InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

