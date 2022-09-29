International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $655.27

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.27 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.14). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 669 ($8.08), with a volume of 78,019 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £273.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

