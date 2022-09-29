Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.80 and traded as low as $64.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 45,858 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

