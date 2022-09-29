Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 161,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 87,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.
