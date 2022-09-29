Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading Up 2.8%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $71.78. Approximately 16,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

