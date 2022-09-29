Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

