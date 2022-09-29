Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.66. 3,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

