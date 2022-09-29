Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Shares Up 3.2%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.06 and last traded at $122.49. 13,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 12,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.
