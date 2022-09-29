Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.99. 3,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57.

