Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.79. 178,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 918% from the average session volume of 17,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

