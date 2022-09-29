Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.79. 178,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 918% from the average session volume of 17,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.