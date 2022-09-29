Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 136,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 298,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.
