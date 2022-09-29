Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading Up 2.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 52 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.
Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.
Further Reading
