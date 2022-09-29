Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $113.62. 6,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99.
