Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Up 89.4% in September

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Iron Spark I Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

