iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

