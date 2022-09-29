iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after buying an additional 562,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 380,083 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $58.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

