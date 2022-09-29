iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.26. 157,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 146,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.