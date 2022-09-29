iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 7,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.
