iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $39.69 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

