iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

