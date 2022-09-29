James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,279.24

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,279.24 ($15.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($13.11). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.20), with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

James Latham Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,279.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.96 million and a P/E ratio of 479.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Latham bought 432 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, with a total value of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

