Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BAE Systems plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for BAE Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.25.

Shares of BAESY opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 135.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

