Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 1,271 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $115.69 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

