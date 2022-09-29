Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.