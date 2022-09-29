JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

JOYY Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,952,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 26.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.