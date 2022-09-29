JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
NASDAQ:YY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,952,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 26.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
