JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

