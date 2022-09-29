JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.