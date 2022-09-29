JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

