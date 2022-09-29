JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

