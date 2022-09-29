Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.47 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.43 ($0.14). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,751,094 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of £309.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.