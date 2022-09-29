Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 16.4%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYYWF. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,260 ($39.39) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 2,680 ($32.38) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

