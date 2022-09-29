Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Up 2.2%

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 465 ($5.62). 647,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 443,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £385.32 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

