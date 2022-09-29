KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

