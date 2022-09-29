KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,088 shares of company stock worth $6,667,266. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KNBE opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.28, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

