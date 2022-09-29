Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

NYSE:PHG opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

